Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster Renew Their Wedding Vows — 10 Years Later

The third time really is the charm!

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster, have renewed their vows after a decade of marriage. HELLO! magazine shared pictures of their gorgeous ceremony, which took place at their home in Essex, England.

WATCH: Prince William Knights Rod Stewart at Buckingham Palace

Lancaster, an English model, is the third wife of the 72-year-old British rocker, and 26 years his junior. The couple has two children together, sons Alastair, 11, and Aiden, 6.

"Penny is my whole world. What a girl," the "Forever Young" singer told HELLO! "Love means many things to many people but to me it's wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible. It was a beautifully romantic thing to do. We're not proving anything, just sharing our love with our friends and family."

The couple originally married in June 2007 with a small ceremony in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by family and friends.

NEWS: Rod Stewart and A$AP Rocky Join James Corden for the Best Carpool Karaoke Yet

Guests included Stewart's adult children from previous marriages with Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, including daughters Kimberly and Renee, and sons Sean and Liam.

Last year, Stewart was officially knighted by Prince William in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Check out the video below for more.

