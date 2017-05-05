The Rock and Other Celebrities Who Responded to Their Death Hoaxes With a Sense of Humor

Certain celebrities are frequent targets of death hoaxes and many of them use social media to respond to news of their untimely deaths with satire.

In 2012, a fake news site declared that Usher had died in a car accident. He dispelled the rumors with a tweet and a shirtless photo. “I must’ve died and went to heaven… Alive and cold kickin’ ass!”

I must've died and went to heaven…Alive and cold kickin ass!! URIV http://t.co/Lj8zWn40 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) April 10, 2012





In 2011, a blog posted that Bon Jovi was found dead in a hotel room in New Jersey, a victim of cardiac arrest. The rocker responded by posting a photo of himself holding a sign with the current date and time, and captioned it “Heaven looks a lot like New Jersey.”





"Heaven looks a lot like New Jersey" -jbj. Rest assured that Jon is alive and well! This photo was just taken. Posted by Bon Jovi on Monday, December 19, 2011

On November 6, 2014, someone on Facebook set up a memorial page for “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin. Culkin spoofed the death rumor by posting “Weekend at Bernie’s” parody photos.





On May 4, 2011, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson supposedly died after falling off a cliff in New Zealand The actor debunked the rumor by tweeting, “I would love to meet the person who is starting rumors of my death — to show them how a dead foot feels up their ass.”

I would love to meet the person who is starting rumors of my death – to show them how a dead foot feels up their ass. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 4, 2011





