The Rock Brings 15-Year-Old Daughter to the People’s Choice Awards – Then Drops the F-Bomb During Acceptance Speech

When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won the 2017 People’s Choice Award for favorite premium series actor on Wednesday, his mini-me was on hand to celebrate.

The Ballers actor brought daughter Simone Johnson as his date, and gave the 15-year-old a special shout-out from the stage, saying, “I love you so much.”

He added as an aside, “Yeah, she looks like daddy. Woo!”

Johnson, who was PEOPLE’s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive, shares Simone with ex Dany Garcia. He is also father to Jasmine, his 13-month-old daughter with longtime partner Lauren Hashian.

Simone and Johnson also posed with girl group Fifth Harmony, who are performing for the first time as a foursome at the show.

The 44-year-old also couldn’t resist poking fun at Central Intelligence co-star Kevin Hart during his acceptance speech.

“I promised someone very special and close to me that I was gonna say this because it’s important,” Johnson said. “You know us as entertainers, we get up here, you know it’s such an honor and privilege to entertain you and perform for you guys and everybody at home watching, I wanna say – again I promised somebody that I’d say this – it’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice. Unless you’re talking to Kevin Hart in which you say ‘go f— yourself.’ ”

WARNING: While Johnson’s F-bomb was sensored on the show, the clip below contains is completely uncensored.

After the camera panned to Hart’s jokingly annoyed face, Johnson added, “You did tell me to say that.”

In response, Hart stuck up his middle finger.

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Joel McHale, are airing Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.