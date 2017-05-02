Robin Williams’s Last Movie Is Finally Coming to the U.S.

Almost three years after Robin Williams’s death on Aug. 11, 2014, his last movie, Absolutely Anything, is opening in the United States. The film will be released on May 12. The star’s final role is the voice of a talking dog named Dennis. Absolutely Anything was written and directed by Monty Python’s Terry Jones. It is about a normal guy who is granted power to do anything he wishes by a group of aliens. Kate Beckinsale also stars in the film as the main love interest.

Williams died three weeks after completing his work on Absolutely Anything. But this isn’t the actor’s first film to be released since his passing. A Merry Friggin’ Christmas and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, in which he played Teddy Roosevelt, were released a few months after Williams’s death. And the film Boulevard, which he starred in, was released almost exactly a year after the day he died.

