Robin Thicke’s Lawyer Says Singer Is ‘Concerned About Julian’s Safety’ With Paula Patton Amid Nasty Custody Battle

One day after an L.A. judge rejected Paula Patton‘s request to limit ex-husband Robin Thicke‘s joint custody of their 6-year-old son, Julian, the dispute between the former couple is becoming increasingly fraught.

The Lost Hills, California police department confirmed to PEOPLE that law enforcement officials were dispatched to Patton’s Calabasas home Friday morning after Julian failed to arrive at school. He had missed his visitation with Thicke the evening before. The Lost Hills police representative referred to the incident as an undramatic “a non-event.”

In legal documents obtained Thursday by PEOPLE, Patton says she’s “become concerned about ’s drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian” over the past year. Patton claims after Julian showed her how Thicke spanked him, she responded with an “ow,” and added that “Julian said it was worse than that.”

According to the document, the former couple’s physical custody agreement gives Thicke overnights with Julian every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The pair’s divorce was officially granted last March after a year-long separation.

In a declaration of his own, Thicke says he has not had physical contact with Julian since Dec. 31, and that after Julian’s first day back at school on Jan. 3, Patton refused to let father and son FaceTime in private.

Thicke’s lawyer, Angela Pierce di Donato, categorically denies any abuse allegations, claiming that Patton’s accusations stem from resentment over being barred from her former father-in-law Alan Thicke’s memorial in December.

“We believe that Paula was angry that she was excluded from Alan’s funeral last month,” Pierce di Donato tells PEOPLE exclusively. “A week later she refused to allow Julian to open presents with Robin on Christmas morning. Days later, a referral was called into the child abuse hotline.”

According to Pierce di Donato, Patton had repeatedly asked Julian about any inappropriate forms of physical punishment inflicted by his father.

“Paula’s own declaration submitted to court yesterday shows that she has been routinely questioning Julian for nearly three months about his dad ‘abusing’ him,” says Pierce di Donato. “She even questioned him the day before Julian told his school.”

In her declaration, Patton says that Julian’s school principals “advised” her about “comments and statements Julian made to them about the way Respondent hits and punishes in private.” As a result, the school held a meeting with Julian — a meeting which Pierce di Donato maintains was poorly handled.

“The school improperly allowed Paula to sit in the room while Julian was questioned. He was described as crying, hyperventilating and clinging to his mother.”

Despite allegations from both Patton and Julian’s school, Pierce di Donato maintains that Thicke has been cleared by child welfare authorities. Per court papers, he was expected to speak to the Department of Children and Family Services on Thursday afternoon. A separate source familiar with the situation confirms to PEOPLE that the meeting did occur.

“The Department of Children and Family Services has extensively interviewed the family, including Julian. They put no restrictions on Robin’s custody and advised Paula to follow the court orders,” Pierce di Donato tells PEOPLE. “Julian was interviewed by a forensic interviewer at the request of the Sheriff Department. When interviewed by both agencies outside of Paula’s presence Julian was not tearful, emotional and expressed love for his father.” (DCFS declined to comment citing client privacy.)

Pierce di Donato alleges that Patton was “unhappy with the DCFS results,” and convened an emergency hearing Thursday with the intent to revoke Thicke’s unsupervised visits. “Her requests were denied by the court in their entirety.”

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that Patton texted Thicke to tell him she was handling pick up for their son Thursday, despite it being Thicke’s custodial time. “Paula sent someone to school to intercept Julian, in violation of the custody orders,” Pierce di Donato claims. “She did not return him to school today.”

Thicke’s camp continues to express concern over Julian’s well-being.

“Julian only shows any evidence of emotional harm when questioned by Paula or in her presence,” says Pierce di Donato. “We remain concerned about Julian’s safety in his mothers care as well as Paula’s emotional stability in causing Julian to suffer this emotional harm.”

A rep and attorney for Patton have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.



