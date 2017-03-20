Robert Redford Is the Latest Star to Defend NEA, in Open Letter From Sundance

Robert Redford became the most recent star to defend the National Endowment for the Arts. The NEA has gained a lot of celebrity supporters recently when President Trump revealed his proposed budget. President Trump’s proposed budget cuts would potentially eliminate the NEA.

So Redford posted an open letter on the Sundance website titled “The NEA must survive — and thrive.” Redford explains, “In 1981, a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts played a fundamental role in helping me create Sundance Institute.”

Redford is adamantly opposed to defunding the NEA. He wrote, “The proposed defunding of the NEA’s budget would gut our nation’s long history of support for artists and arts programs and it would deprive all our citizens of the culture and diversity the humanities brings to our country.” He also seems to take issue with President Trump’s budget cut tactics by saying, “This is entirely the wrong approach at entirely the wrong time.”

Redford asks those who read the article to take action against the proposed budget cuts by calling congress to voice their displeasure with the cuts and speak out, “in favor of continued support for the role the arts play in enriching our American story.”

Want to see what other celebrities spoke out against the proposed defunding of the NEA, check out the video here:



