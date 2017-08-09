Robert Pattinson's paparazzi escape tactics are epic

Robert Pattinson is one of the most well-known faces in Hollywood, and ever since the Twilight frenzy, he’s been a favorite target for thirsty photogs.

In a new interview with GQ, R.Patz shared the extent he would go to avoid the paparazzi — and it sounds like the perfect mix of a Fast and Furious car chase scene and something out of the Ocean’s 11 franchise.

GQ wrote: “…[Pattinson] had each of his friends call Ubers while he traded outfits with them in the restaurant bathroom, so that photographers wouldn’t know which car he got into, and then he sent all the Ubers in different directions…”

But sometimes Pattinson got down and dirty to avoid getting his picture snapped: “He rode around in the trunks of cars ‘constantly.’”

However, the most impressive tactic of all also sounds like the most expensive. GQ wrote: “At one point he had five rental cars and kept them, along with a change of clothes, in parking lots around town. If he was being followed, he’d dip into one of the lots, switch his clothing and his car, and leave.”

In 2010, the actor’s evasion tactics led to a car crash, although nobody was injured

The constant pursuit by the paps caused Pattinson to become a recluse, and in 2015, he even admitted that he hadn’t gone “into a supermarket for about six years.” He spoofed this idea in a short he wrote and starred in about a very paranoid adventure to find a New York hot dog. It’s amazing.

As one of their most-chased celebrities, Pattinson has mused about the role of paparazzi in society. In 2012, he told Time: “The world would be a much better place, I think, if all these bankers and billionaires were followed by paparazzi and studied as carefully.”

He was more blunt in his assessment of the paps when talking to GQ: “They’re just losers trying to do their jobs.”

