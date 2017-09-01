Robert Pattinson Used To Live With Screech & We Can't Handle It

A wise sage once said that he started from the bottom. Like that great Canadian icon, Robert Pattinson once started from the bottom, too. In a new interview with Ryan Seacrest, the actor explained that he once lived with Dustin Diamond, aka Saved by the Bell 's very own Screech.

Vulture reports that the Twilight alum told Seacrest that he lived in L.A.'s Oakwood apartments back in 2006, before he made it big. While Pattinson is known to get really into method acting, this particular living situation was probably more about budgetary restraints than getting deep into a role.

"I was with Screech, Dustin Diamond," Pattinson told Seacrest. "I loved it. I really miss it. Dustin was the first person to introduce me to Hot Pockets!"

Pattinson definitely had a good time, since he seemed pretty happy to recount the whole thing. And having a roommate familiar with the frozen delicacy known as Hot Pockets certainly doesn't hurt. Us Weekly' s dive into the Oakwood apartments reveals that it's a starting point for many up-and-coming artists, having been home to "Jennifer Love Hewitt, Christina Ricci, Kirsten Dunst, Jessica Biel, and Neil Patrick Harris."

But Pattinson isn't the only person with a Saved by the Bell connection. After he dropped his Screech news, Seacrest chimed in with his own story.

"When I first moved here, I lived in the apartments just down the street from the Oakwoods, and guess who lived across the street from me?" Seacrest asked Pattinson. "Mario Lopez! Slater! So, all of us start with the Saved by the Bell cast and we try and grow from there."

Neither Seacrest nor Pattinson mentioned getting any acting tips or connections via their proximity to Saved by the Bell royalty, but there's still time for Elizabeth Berkley and Lark Voorhies to share their own stories of bunking with up-and-comers.

Read These Stories Next:

You'll Never Guess How Anna & Elsa Connect To The Disney 'Verse

See The Kardashians & Jenners As Disney Princesses (You Know You Want To)

The Viral Words You Need To Know

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

This Is How Miley Cyrus Is Helping The Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Viola Davis & Her Husband's First Date Is Actual Goals

These Celebrities Are Low-Key Hilarious On Twitter