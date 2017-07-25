Robert Pattinson Says He’s ‘Kind Of’ Engaged to FKA Twigs

When it comes to Robert Pattinson's relationship with FKA Twigs, it's complicated.

The notoriously private 31-year-old actor opened up about the British singer -- whom he's been dating since September 2014 -- during his appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, and had an interesting answer when Stern remarked that the two were engaged. Rapper T-Pain let it slip in an April 2015 interview that Pattinson had popped the question, with multiple outlets later confirming the news.

"Yeah, kind of," Pattinson said with a laugh after Stern mentioned their engagement.

"Wait until she hears that," Stern quipped.

Pattinson addressed being press-shy when it comes to his relationship with Twigs, and noted that while he does want to be more public, he's wary due to the level of scrutiny he's under. For example, when news broke that the two were dating, Twigs faced racist attacks on Twitter.

"It's one of the most frustrating things in the world, because you want to be able to do that [show PDA], but to get kind of stuck in a position where, like, you have to make the decision ... Do you want to let, kind of, crazy people in, because for whatever reason with Twilight, there's like, a crack troop of crazies who think every decision you're making is creating some kind of conspiracy," he said. "And so you kind of think, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary between it, but then it makes it difficult for your actual relationship."

Pattinson later gushed about Twigs, calling her "amazing."

"She's super talented, and from a totally different world," he noted.

Obviously, Pattinson and Twigs are definitely still going strong. In May, Twigs supported Pattinson at the premiere of his film, Good Times, at the Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Pattinson's ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, talked about what went wrong in their own highly publicized relationship during a candid interview last August.

