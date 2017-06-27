Robert Pattinson Rocks Bleach-Blond ’Do, New Yawk Accent in New Movie

Movie trailers are made to get people excited. But usually people get excited about the film, not someone’s hair.

The preview for Robert Pattinson’s new crime thriller Good Time recently came out, and it’s got everyone buzzing over his new blond hair and pretty spot-on New York accent.

Good Time finds Robert teaming up with the New York indie-darling directors Josh and Benny Safdie. It centers around Robert’s character, a bank robber who races through one desperate night on the streets of Queens trying to get his mentally disabled brother, played by director Benny Safdie, out of jail.

Fans will always remember Robert from his Twilight days, a pale, short-haired brunette vampire who made girls swoon. So seeing R-Patz as a gritty criminal with scraggly blond hair is a big deal. However, he’s not the only Twilight alum to go super blond. His ex Kristen Stewart has also been rocking a bold, bright ’do.

Good Time debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Pattinson became an instant Best Actor contender at the festival, after turning in a stellar performance. And for an Englishman, Pattinson’s New Yawk accent isn’t half bad either.

Check out Robert’s new hair and American accent on Aug. 11 when Good Time hits the theaters.

