Robert Osborne, Host of Turner Classic Movies, Dies at 84

Robert Osborne, film historian and beloved host of Turner Classic Movies, has died at 84.

“All of us at Turner Classic Movies are deeply saddened by the death of Robert Osborne,” TCM’s general manager Jennifer Dorian said in a statement on Monday. “Robert was a beloved member of the Turner family for more than 23 years. He joined us as an expert on classic film and grew to be our cherished colleague and esteemed ambassador for TCM.

“Robert was embraced by devoted fans who saw him as a trusted expert and friend,” the statement continued. “His calming presence, gentlemanly style, encyclopedic knowledge of film history, fervent support for film preservation and highly personal interviewing style all combined to make him a truly world-class host. Robert’s contributions were fundamental in shaping TCM into what it is today and we owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Today we say good-bye to a dear member of our TCM family. Our thoughts are with all who love, as we do, Robert Osborne. #TCMRemembers pic.twitter.com/egWsPRGnJb — TCM (@tcm) March 6, 2017

Osborne remained the genial face of TCM for decades, even after other television networks stopped using hosts to introduce their films. During much of Osborne’s tenure, TCM was the only network with a host offering information on films before they played.

The TV host got his start in Hollywood as an actor under contract with Desilu productions, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s studio. Ball became a mentor, and encouraged Osborne to write about his passion for film. After writing a series of books, Osborne became the official biographer of the Oscars.

He joined The Hollywood Reporter in 1977, and wrote its “Rambling Reporter” column from 1982 to 2009. He also became the official red-carpet greeter for the Oscars from 2006 to 2010.

Fans grew concerned about the host’s health after he failed to make appearances at the TCM Classic Film Festival in 2015 and 2016, citing a last minute medical procedure and a health issue, respectively.



