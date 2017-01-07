George and Amal Clooney, Robert De Niro and More Attend President Obama’s Farewell Party at the White House

President Obama has invited more A-listers to his farewell party than president-elect Donald Trump has for his Jan. 20 inauguration.

Obama and first lady Michelle Obama hosted a party for famous friends and major donors at the White House on Friday evening.

Those in attendance included George and Amal Clooney, Robert De Niro, Nick Jonas, Jordin Sparks, Kelly Rowland as well as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Obama Going Away Party. I'm charged up. ✊ ✊ — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 6, 2017

More @WhiteHouse arrivals: Jason Sudeikis, Robert De Niro, Ken Burns, al sharpton, Jordin Sparks pic.twitter.com/w5vPLMjFCh — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 7, 2017

“Straight off the plane to the White House,” Jonas, 24, shared on Instagram along with a photo of himself and former Kingdom costar Jonathan Tucker.

“Getting to take my Dad to the White House…Priceless. Soooo excited! Cheers! *drops mic*,” Sparks, 27, posted on social media with a selfie with her father.

In their last interview with PEOPLE in early December, the Obamas told a young fan that they had been planning a farewell fête, but that it would a “grown-up” affair.

“We are going to have a big party before we leave office, but I’ll be honest with you it’s going to be after your bed time,” the president said.

The bash at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. will likely act as the kickoff of last events for the president, who will head to Chicago to deliver a farewell address on Jan. 10.

Earlier on Friday, Mrs. Obama delivered her final speech as first lady in the East Room, where she also hosted 50 school counselors and a slew of stars at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year event.