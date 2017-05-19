Robert Downey Jr. Buys Historic Windmill Cottage in East Hampton for $11.9 Million

Robert Downey Jr. is now a resident of East Hampton, New York.

He recently bought the iconic Edward DeRose Windmill Cottage. Built in 1885, the home has been on and off the market in recent years. According to Behind the Hedges, it was last listed for $11.9 million.

The stunning property covers four acres of land with 8,500 square feet of living space, which includes a main house, a guesthouse, and a studio. It also features seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and five half-bathrooms.

Living room with exposed wood beams. (Photo: BHS) More

Welcoming kitchen with a large center island. (Photo: BHS) More

There is also an office and a library in the windmill portion of the structure, and a gorgeous pool for the summer days on Long Island.

While the windmill on the grounds was never an actual working mill, it is a copy of an original East Hampton windmill.

