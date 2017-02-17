Robert De Niro Joins Vaccine-Safety Panel Offering $100K to Prove Their Safety

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro joined World Mercury Project chairman Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to discuss the safety of vaccines. De Niro and Kennedy teamed up to offer $100,000 to anyone who can prove their safety.

The $100,000 is offered to anyone “who can find a peer-reviewed scientific study demonstrating that thimerosal is safe in the amounts contained in vaccines currently being administered to American children and pregnant women.”

“On one hand, the government is telling pregnant women which mercury-laced fish to avoid so that they don’t harm their fetuses, and on the other, the CDC supports injecting mercury-containing vaccines into pregnant women, infants, and children,” Kennedy said in a press conference.

In 2016 De Niro, a notoriously private actor, revealed that his 18-year-old son, Elliot, has autism.

Interested in a similar story about civic-minded stars? Check out which celebrities ran for public office:

More From Yahoo Celebrity: