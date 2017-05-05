Robert Carradine’s Ex Alleges That the Actor Tried to Kill Them Both by Crashing Car Into Truck

Robert Carradine's Ex Alleges Actor Tried to Kill Them Both in Crash

Revenge of the Nerds star Robert Carradine's estranged wife has claimed that the actor attempted to kill them both during a March 2015 car crash.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Edith Carradine says Robert “confessed to me and our two children that he deliberately drove into the truck to kill us both” after she confronted him about the crash.

Edith claims the actor veered across the highway and into an oncoming semi-truck while driving down a Colorado highway.

“Bobby is an experienced professional race car driver,” she states in the court documents. “He was awake and alert.”

Robert and Edith, who married in 1990, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the truck driver was not injured in the accident.

She alleges that the crash was a result of Robert’s depression that he suffered after the death of his brother David in 2009. In the court documents, Edith states that Robert was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was hospitalized twice after multiple “episodes.”

Edith has also requested possession of Robert’s 17 guns amid fears that he is “capable of hurting himself or others.”

In the documents, she also claims that Robert is unemployed and owes more than $14,000 in attorney’s fees.

A trial date has been set for May 9.

Robert’s lawyer did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com