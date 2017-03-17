Rob Lowe Visits ‘The Outsiders’ House on His 53rd Birthday

Rob Lowe was all smiles while posing in front of “The Outsiders” house in Tulsa. (Photo: Twitter)

Talk about a trip down memory lane.

Rob Lowe jetted to Tulsa, Okla., for the NCAA tournament, and during his visit, he swung by the famed house where The Outsiders was filmed, and where the “greasers” lived. The actor played Sodapop Curtis in the 1983 flick, which helped catapult him to heartthrob status. To pay homage, Lowe even sported the same checkered flannel shirt his character wore in the classic movie.

View photos Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, and C. Thomas Howell in “The Outsiders.” (Photo: Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection) More

On Friday, Lowe brought his 21-year-old son, Johnny, along for the visit, which also happened to be the actor’s 53rd birthday.





If you need a reminder as to what the “passing the towel” line in Rob’s caption is referring to, we’re happy to point you in the right direction.

But back to Lowe’s visit… After he stepped inside the historic home, Lowe told Tulsa World he felt “proud.”

“I feel proud and grateful and humbled that I was able to be a part of something like that, and it has such relevance today,” he shared.

Lowe was joined at the house by the author of The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton. The book will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 24. “It was amazing to see Susie Hinton today,” he said. “She will always be our Outsiders mom. Having raised kids now, I know what she was going through having 15- to 20-year-old kids running amok with switchblades. It’s a wonder any of us survived.”

Spent the morning hanging out with @RobLowe & his son, Johnny. Rob can still fit in his Outsiders fannels, but the DX shirt fits his son! — S. E. Hinton (@se4realhinton) March 17, 2017





How about an Outsiders reboot with Johnny Lowe, anyone?





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: