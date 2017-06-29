Rob Lowe Says He Barely Survived a Run-in With Bigfoot

It looks as if Rob Lowe recently had a “hairy” encounter while filming his new docuseries, The Lowe Files, in the Ozarks.

The reality show follows Lowe and his two teenage sons, Matthew and John Owen, as they travel around the country investigating mysterious phenomena and paranormal activity.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lowe revealed that he came into contact with an apelike creature in the woods while filming the show. He told the magazine, “We had an incredible encounter with what locals call the ‘wood ape,’ which is in the Ozark Mountains. I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now.”

While it might sound a little crazy, Lowe said that the encounter left him genuinely terrified and fearing for his life: “I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed.”

The Lowe Files premieres Aug. 2 on A&E.

In other entertainment news, Alicia Silverstone is so not into Wonder Woman:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: