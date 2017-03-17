Rob Kardashian Turns 30: Here Are Some of His Cutest Moments with Dream

The youngest member of the original Kardashian clan turns 30 today! Robert Arthur Kardashian was born in Los Angeles in 1987 to Kris Jenner and Robert George Kardashian.

In the past, Rob has made headlines for weight gain and living an extremely reclusive life. However, recently he has been garnering more positive headlines. His daughter with Blac Chyna, Dream Reneé Kardashian, was born on Nov. 10, 2016, and she has completely changed the way Rob is living his life.

Since his daughter’s birth, the 30-year-old has been very active on social media, sharing heartwarming moments on his Instagram accounts, like this one from the day Dream was born:





And pictures of her sleeping soundly:





As well as sweet snapshots showing how much he loves her:





It appears as if Rob has become really close with his family again, since he shared this great photo of Dream with her grandma Kris:





And this photo of Dream with her older cousins North and Penelope:





Happy 30th birthday, Rob!

