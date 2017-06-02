Rob Kardashian Says He’s Not Dating Mehgan James: ‘Never Even Met Her’

Rob Kardashian says he's not only not dating Meghan James, but that he's "never even met her."

The 30-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Thursday to set the record straight after reading reports that he and James were in a relationship.

"Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before," Kardashian wrote.

A source told ET on Wednesday that Kardashian has indeed struck up a relationship with the Bad Girls Club star, but that it was still "pretty new."

"They've been casually seeing each other for a few months now," the source claimed, adding that James is supportive of Kardashian. "She's a good role model in his life."

People also confirmed the supposed romance, adding that Kardashian's family wasn't "thrilled" that he may be entering another "destructive relationship."

ET has reached out to the rumored couple's reps for comment.

See more in the video below.

