Rob Kardashian Returns to Twitter With Adorable Pic of Dream Following Blac Chyna Legal Drama

Dream Kardashian is the cutest!

Rob Kardashian made his return to social media on Friday, sharing an adorable photo of his 8-month-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna's Lawyer on Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian: She's 'Not Trying to Start a

The captionless pic shows a wide-eyed Dream in a cute light gray onesie while sitting in a ball pit.

WATCH: Blac Chyna's Attorney Calls Restraining Orders Against Rob Kardashian a 'Complete and Total Victory'

Kardashian, 30, and Chyna have been in a legal battle after he shared private images of his ex-fiancée on social media earlier this month. The 29-year-old model was granted a restraining order against Kardashian, which orders him to physically stay away from her, as well as forbids him to post anything about her online. The former couple will still be sharing custody of Dream.

While the original restraining order also stated that Kardashian mustn't post any photos of Chyna, Dream, or Chyna's 4-year-old son, King, the model's attorney, Lisa Bloom, said in a statement given to ET on Saturday: "Posting pictures of Dream is not a violation of the restraining order. Mr. Kardashian was ordered to stay away from Ms. White, not to contact her, not to share intimate photos or medical information about her, and not to cyberbully her. We are looking forward to the next hearing to secure permanent orders against Mr. Kardashian to ensure his long term compliance."

Last week, Kardashian's attorney, Robert Shapiro, offered an apology on behalf of his client and stated that Kardashian agreed to the issuance of the temporary restraining order, which remains in effect until their follow-up hearing scheduled for Aug. 8.

Watch the video below for more on their legal woes.

Additional reporting by Tracie De La Rosa.

Related Articles