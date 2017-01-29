Rob Kardashian Kisses and Cuddles With Baby Dream in Sweet New Snapchats

Rob Kardashian is loving fatherhood! The 29-year-old reality star couldn't contain his joy over the weekend while cuddling up to his 2-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.



Rob's fiancée, Blac Chyna, shared sweet new videos of her man and her daughter on Snapchat.

In one clip, Dream lies on her back while Rob leans over to kiss her as she giggles. The new dad can't seem to get enough of his little one.

View photos



Snapchat

Dream also got some signature Snapchat filter treatment, rocking bear ears in one clip and sitting on Rob's lap in a sea of bubbles in another.



The proud parents seem to be loving quality time with their daughter. The rest of Rob's family is currently on vacation in Costa Rica. His sister, Kylie Jenner, and her boyfriend, Tyga, brought Tyga and Chyna's son, King, along with them on the getaway.

View photos



Snapchat

Rob and Chyna have been working on their relationship recently after a very public rift over the holidays. Once the pair reconciled, they skipped momager Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve bash to focus on their immediate family.



View photos



Snapchat

"It's safe to say Chyna and Rob took some time off to focus on their immediate family," a source previously told ET of the couple. "It's not a bad thing, and they needed a break for themselves, and their daughter. They are back together now and focusing on their relationship."



For more on Rob and Chyna's life with Dream, watch the clip below!

