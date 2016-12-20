Rob Kardashian Defies His Family’s Pleas to Split from Blac Chyna: Source

The Kardashians are ready to get off the Rob & Chyna roller coaster.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had yet another nearly relationship-ending fight this weekend that resulted in Chyna walking out on her fiancé with their infant daughter Dream in tow, and Rob’s famous family members have finally reached their limit.

Though Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, and his older sisters — Kourtney, Kim and Khloé — have made strides throughout the year to stand by Rob during his volatile, whirlwind relationship with Chyna, their would-be sister-in-law may have reached the end of her grace period with the tight-knit Kardashians.

“They don’t support the relationship,” a source now tells PEOPLE.

The source continues that “at least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better.’ But Rob won’t listen to them. He wants to be with Chyna.”

And Rob’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner has no shortage of reasons to be skeptical about the relationship — she’s currently on again with Chyna’s ex Tyga (who is also father to Chyna’s first child, 4-year-old son King Cairo). And though Kylie and Chyna dispelled feud rumors back in April by posting a chummy selfie, they mostly kept a civil distance for much of 2016 until Kylie became a doting aunt this past November.

But Rob has often had no problems disregarding his mother and sisters’ guidance since Chyna pulled him out of a two-year slump of self-imposed seclusion.

And on Monday he recommitted to Chyna and Dream via social media: “I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues,” he wrote, noting that Chyna is “a great mother to our child.”

To his baby girl, he added, “I am going to get better for you Dream. You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you.”