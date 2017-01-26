Rob Kardashian Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Blac Chyna in Sweet Video Montage

Engagement! Baby! TV show! So much has happened in just one year. Rob Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to his one-year anniversary with fiancée, Blac Chyna.



The reality star and new dad posted a video montage of his relationship with his bride-to-be, sharing sweet photos and videos of the pair.

"1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiieeeeee," he captioned the adorable clip.



Kardashian soundtracked the video with the song "Hold You Down" by DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Future, Jeremih, and August Alsina.

The footage comes both from the couple's show, Rob & Chyna, and their social media posts.



Chyna did not specifically comment on the anniversary on her social media accounts, but she did share pics from a sexy new photo shoot that feature her in a lacy bra and matching flesh-colored bottoms, wrapped in a golden robe.

The mother of two's post-baby body looks incredible less than three months after giving birth to her daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Chyna has been sharing steamy photo shoot pics for several weeks now. To see some of her other looks, watch the clip below!

