Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Reunite on Snapchat as Kardashian-Jenners Shower Them with Gifts

All appears to be well in Rob and Chyna land.

After a fight that nearly ended their engagement last weekend, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna appear to have reconciled just in time for Christmas Day.

In a series of Snapchat posts, the love birds showed off their holiday decorations — and their new little one, Dream Kardashian. Chyna, 28, also snapped videos of the couple’s ornament-laden Christmas tree.

The mom of two shared a video of Dream-themed decorations, showing a red and white robe with “Dream” inscribed on the side. In another Snap, Kardashian is shown holding the little girl, with Chyna gushing, “You guys are so cute.”

Meanwhile, the new father, 29, Snapped his own videos showing Chyna holding little Dream.

The love birds even cuddled up for their own Snap, with Chyna writing “Happy Holidays,” on a photo of herself and Kardashian.

Several of Chyna’s Snap videos also featured King Cairo, her 4-year-old son with rapper Tyga.

The little boy just couldn’t keep away from the pile of gifts in front of the tree. And with good reason, as Chyna sahred videos of neatly-wrapped gifts from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West.

“Thank you Grandma Kris,” Chyna wrote on a video of what appeared to be a toy, kitchen set. She also shared a video of piles of presents wrapped in chic paper, writing “Thank you kk.”

The reunion comes after a drama-filled night last weekend in which Kardashian took to Snapchat and Instagram to plead with Chyna to let him see their newborn daughter after she left their shared home.