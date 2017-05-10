‘Rob & Big’ Star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin Dead at 45

Rob Dyrdek and Christopher “Big Black” Boykin made viewers laugh with all of their ridiculous adventures. (Photo: Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, who was the other half of Rob Dyrdek’s hit MTV show Rob & Big — has died … TMZ has learned.

His rep tells us Chris died Tuesday morning. No word on cause of death yet.

He was Rob’s best friend and bodyguard on their reality show, which ran from 2006 to 2008 — and also appeared on Fantasy Factory.

The pals got into a bunch of random adventures — like breaking Guinness records, exorcising their house, installing an ATM … and, of course, catching people with their net gun.

Chris and Rob’s relationship became strained while shooting their show. Rob talked about their falling out a couple of years ago.

Before he was a TV star, Boykin served in the U.S. Navy. Chris is survived by a 9-year-old daughter.

He was 45. #RIP.

