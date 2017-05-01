Rita Wilson Celebrates 29th Anniversary With Tom Hanks With Touching Post

This is the stuff that dreams are made of, folks. On Monday, May 1, Rita Wilson posted a touching tribute in honor of her 29th wedding anniversary with Tom Hanks the day before. “29 years of marriage! Thank you, God, for bringing me this man,” the 60-year-old actress wrote beside a sweet snapshot of herself with her better half of nearly three decades.





In the pic, they’re smiling at the camera, looking relaxed and happy. Twenty-nine years is a long time for anyone to stay together, but for two Hollywood stars, it’s practically unheard of. Bravo, you two.

Four days earlier, the pair had been making the most of a business trip when they snuggled up on the red carpet for Hanks’s new flick, The Circle. “@tomhanks and I @tribecafilmins festival for @thecirclemovie premiere. Gotta have fun even while working!” Wilson gushed in a post with another adorable snap.





Asked about their plans to celebrate, however, the couple played coy. “I’m not going to say,” Wilson joked. “We have top-secret plans that are going to set the world on fire,” 60-year-old Hanks quipped. Although they were mum about their celebration plans, Hanks has spoken openly about his feelings for his wife. “When we first looked at each other, there was definitely a kind of, ‘Hey, this is the place!’ I felt that anyway,” he said in 2015. “I think the end result is that we got married for all the right reasons.”

It doesn’t take an anniversary to inspire Wilson to gush about her beau. While Hanks’s Instagram feed is largely made up of photos of pairless socks and mittens (and it’s awesome, by the way), Wilson peppers hers with pics of herself alongside her mate.

“.@tomhanks putting his handprints at the Chinese Theater on Hollywood Blvd. I’m wearing @dolcegabbana This seems like it was ages ago. And it was! #tbt #tomhanks#ritawilson #dolcegabbana#chinesetheater #hollywood#graumanschinesetheater,” she captioned a shot in April.





In February she posted another charming throwback from when her husband won an Oscar. “@tomhanks and I at 1994 @theacademy Oscars. I was wearing a Herve Leger dress. Later it was donated to raise money for HIV/AIDS. Swipe to see more pics #oscars #forrestgump,” she wrote.





The two married on April 30, 1988, and have two children together. Hanks also has two children from his previous marriage to his high school sweetheart, Samantha Lewes. The countdown to 30 officially begins … now.





