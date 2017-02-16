Riley Keough Opens Up About Former Stepfather Michael Jackson: 'I Loved Him'

Riley Keough has nothing but good memories of the late Michael Jackson.

The 27-year-old actress talks about her personal connection to the King of Pop in a new interview with T Magazine, after her mother, 49-year-old Lisa Marie Presley, married Jackson in May 1994. Presley and Jackson split in 1996, after two years of marriage.

"I loved him," Keough says.

The American Honey star also recalls spending time at Jackson's infamous Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California.

"There were toys everywhere, animals everywhere, kids everywhere," she says. "It was like being at Disneyland all day."

Clearly, Keough -- who also spent a great deal of time at her grandfather Elvis Presley's iconic estate, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee -- had a pretty unconventional childhood.

"Looking back on it, I'm like, 'Wow, my upbringing was very intense,'" she acknowledges, adding that she had to be home-schooled due to her constant security detail.

As for her mother's other famous relationship -- her marriage to 53-year-old Nicolas Cage -- she has less than fond words. Presley and Cage married in 2002, but Cage filed for divorce just 108 days later.

"My mom's a tough b**ch," she says of the short-lived relationship.



Last month, 18-year-old Paris Jackson opened up about her childhood spent at Neverland Ranch -- which had its own amusement park, zoo and movie theater -- in a revealing interview with Rolling Stone.

"We actually had a pretty normal life," Paris said. "Like, we had school every single day, and we had to be good. And if we were good, every other weekend or so, we could choose whether we were gonna go to the movie theater or see the animals or whatever. But if you were on bad behavior, then you wouldn't get to go do all those things. ... We couldn't just go on the rides whenever we wanted to."

