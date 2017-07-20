Riley Curry Celebrates 5th Birthday With a Unicorn-Themed Tea Party -- See the Adorable Pics!

Riley Curry had the best birthday party a 5-year-old could ask for!
Steph and Ayesha Curry's eldest daughter -- and the NBA's cutest scene stealer – celebrated her fifth birthday with an adorable unicorn-themed tea party on Wednesday.
Ayesha took to Instagram to share snippets of her daughter's pastel-colored party. In one of her clips, she pans over the area where the celebration will happen, showing the unicorn bounce house, all the colorful balloons and cute table settings with unicorns on the plates.The 28-year-old mom also records Riley, who's wearing a pink dress and a tiara, excitingly checking out the decor for her tea party.
In another adorable snap, Riley's 2-year-old sister, Ryan, is seen wearing a light-pink dress, just like her big sis, and a unicorn headband.
Riley's birthday party also featured a gorgeous-looking unicorn cake and "magical drinks," including "unicorn water," aka raspberry peach lemonade with a splash of grenadine.
Ayesha also shared a selfie with Steph, captioning the pic, "Parents of a 2 and 5-year-old."
Earlier in the day, the Golden State Warriors star dedicated a sweet Instagram post to his caring little girl!
"5 years ago you changed our world! Couldn't have imagined a more ferocious, creative, confident, joyous, caring and spontaneous little girl to call my daughter," he wrote. "Love everything about you! And even though daddy still struggles to do your hair, the responsibility as your father stays front and center for me every single day! #Unicorn #RyRy #5 #podiumgame."
