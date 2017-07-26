Rihanna Meets With French President Macron and First Lady to Discuss Education

Rihanna continues to fight for education.
The 29-year-old singer met with France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Wednesday to spark interest in contributing to her education fund for developing countries.
Rihanna is a global ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education, as well as founder of the Clara Lionel Foundation, a nonprofit organization that funds education and health programs for impoverished communities across the globe. The singer arrived wearing an over-sized gray shirt and trousers, a baggy navy blazer and Dior purse. Before going inside, she was greeted by the first lady.
The singer also documented her meeting with the French president, sharing pictures of her day on Instagram Stories. She later tweeted, "Thank you Mr. President @EmmanuelMacron and Madame First Lady for the incredible meeting and passion for global and girls education! 🇫🇷."
Macron also took to social media to express his commitment to Global Citizen. "Committed with @GlblCtzn, @ClaraLionelFdn and @rihanna to #FundEducation. 264M children are out of school : let's take up this challenge!" he tweeted.
Following their meeting, Rihanna spoke with the press in the Elysee's courtyard, saying, "I've just had the most incredible meeting with the president and the first lady. They were incredibly welcoming to us."
"We're going to make a very big announcement this coming September," she continued, without revealing any further details. "We're going to do even more work this October in Africa."
