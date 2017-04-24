Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o May Be Starring in a Film That Twitter Made Up

A Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o movie could potentially be in the works. Last week a photo of the pair from a 2014 Miu Miu fashion show resurfaced.


It took over the Internet after one Twitter user let the world know that this is from a fictional movie they didn’t realize that they needed.


From there of course the Twitter universe got onboard and fans from all over reacted saying how badly they needed this movie. Lupita herself even retweeted it, saying she was down if Rihanna was.


And last night, Rihanna replied and said that she was in to make this film.


Twitter users then decided that comedian Issa Rae would write the movie. She responded with a GIF that obviously meant she was getting to work on the script.


Fans want Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay, known for 13th and Selma, to direct — and she replied that she’s down too.


Other behind-the-scenes people stepped in and have offered their assistance to get this film made. Like Oscar-nominated producer Helen Estabrook, who’s famous for films such as Whiplash and Up in the Air.


Even a division of Lionsgate let Rihanna and Lupita know that they could sign a deal for the film this week.


