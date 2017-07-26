Rick Ross Doesn’t Sign Female Rappers Because ‘I Would End Up F***ing’ Them





Rick Ross says he doesn’t sign female artists to his label, Maybach Music Group, because he would end up “f***ing” them.

Ross made the controversial comments in an interview with Power 105.1 FM’s Breakfast Club this week.

“You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, ‘I would end up f***ing a female rapper and f***ing the business up,” Ross said.

The 41-year-old — who is busy promoting a new VH1 music competition series, Signed — added, “I’m so focused on my business. Just gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f*** a couple times.” (Reps for Ross and VH1 did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comments about his interview.)

It all began at the 8:45 mark, when Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee asked if Ross had considered working with women more. At multiple points in the interview, Ross asked Yee, who was sitting next to him, to show him her legs.

The rapper lost a deal with Reebok in 2013 when lyrics in his song “U.O.E.N.O.” were criticized for encouraging date rape. “Put molly all in her Champagne/ She ain’t even know it,” Ross rapped. “I took her home and I enjoyed that/ She ain’t even know it.”

Watch Ross’ controversial new interview in the video above.

Signed premieres on VH1 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.