Rick Ross Apologizes for His 'Insensitive Comment' About Why He Doesn't Sign Female Rappers

Rick Ross is apologizing for saying he doesn’t sign female rappers to his label because he “would end up f—ing” them.

The Miami-based rapper made the controversial comments earlier in the week during an interview with Power 105.1 FM’s Breakfast Club. When asked about the lack of females on Maybach Music, he responded, “You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, ‘I would end up f—ing a female rapper and f—ing the business up.”

He apologized for his “mistake” Thursday on Facebook. “I want to address an insensitive comment I made on a very sensitive issue, especially in a minority dominated industry like hip-hop,” he wrote. “My entire empire’s backbone is led by 2 of the strongest people I know and they happen to be women, my mother and sister. The operations wouldn’t run without them and I have the highest regard and respect for women in this industry. I have a daughter myself, my most cherished gift in the world.”

Ross continued, “My comment is not reflection of my beliefs on the issue. A mistake I regret. I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue. respect for the ones who stand up to say hey that isn’t right. Now it’s time to accept responsibility and all do better.”

The rapper’s comments came the same week his new music competition series Signed debuted on VH1. “I look forward to continue working with & supporting female artists,” he added. “My discovery process was documented by vh1 on #signed which premiered last night. Many of the most talented artists you’ll see in the running to be the next #MMG superstars are female artists. I look forward to clarifying my comments through my support.”

See Ross’ full statement below via his Facebook page.

In 2013, Ross lost an endorsement deal with Reebok when his “U.O.E.N.O.” lyrics were criticized for endorsing date rape.

Signed airs Wednesday on VH1 at 9 p.m. ET.