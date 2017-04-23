Richard Simmons Takes to Facebook to Thank Hospital and Police After Hospitalization

After returning home from a brief hospitalization for "severe indigestion" last week, Richard Simmons took to Facebook on Sunday, reaching out on social media to thank the hospital staff and police who shepherded his stay.

"Hope you're having a beautiful Sunday. I wanted to take a moment to send a big thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center during my short stay there this week. They make you feel good even though you're in the hospital for feeling bad," the 68-year-old fitness guru wrote on Facebook.

"Another shout out goes to the wonderful men and women of the Los Angeles Police Dept. They were so helpful and kind as I returned home," he continued. "Let's take a minute and all be thankful for medical professionals, police, firefighters and our brave military forces here and around the world. They risk so much every day to make us well and keep us protected."

The Sweatin' to the Oldies star has created headlines due to his withdrawal from public life over the past few years, and for apparently losing contact with many of his longtime friends. His reclusiveness inspired the podcast, Missing Richard Simmons, which speculated about the reasons behind the star's sudden withdrawal -- including allegations that he is being held hostage by his longtime housekeeper, Theresa Reveles.

Simmons himself denied such allegations in an exclusive phone conversation with ET in March last year.

"I am not kidnapped," he said at the time. "I am just in my house right now. ...The people that surround me are wonderful people who take great care of me."

