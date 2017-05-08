Richard Simmons Planning to Sue for Alleged ‘Hurtful Campaign of Defamations and Privacy Invasions’

Richard Simmons is taking to legal action to protect his privacy.

PEOPLE has learned that lawyers for the fitness guru plan to file a multi-complaint lawsuit against RadarOnline, the National Enquirer andparent companyAmerican Media, Inc. - alleging they published stories about him “in a hurtful campaign of defamations and privacy invasions.”

The suit will reportedly be filed Monday morning in Los Angeles Superior Court and seeks unspecified damages. Neither Simmons, 68, nor his manager Michael Catalano were available for comment.

Dylan Howard who is the chief content officer for American Media, the editor in chief of the National Enquirer and editorial director for RadarOnline did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Richard Simmons Sends “Big Thank You” After Hospitalization

Simmons was recently hospitalized for severe indigestion, using Facebook to express his gratitude to the team that administered his care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“They make you feel good even though you’re in the hospital for feeling bad,” he wrote, adding thanks for “the wonderful men and women of the Los Angeles Police Dept.” whom he said were supportive when he returned home in late April.

The star hasn’t been seen publicly since 2014, but spoke to fans directly for the first time in three years in April, issuing a statement following his hospitalization.

“This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it,” he said. “We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are.

“I reached out and I hope you will too,” Simmons continued. “I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!”

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com