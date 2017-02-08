Richard Hatch, Star of Battlestar Galactica, Dies at 71

Richard Hatch, the star of Battlestar Galactica, has died. He was 71.

A representative for Hatch told the Associated Press that the actor passed away on Tuesday afternoon after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Hatch’s manager Michael Kaliski said the actor’s son, Paul Michael Hatch, was beside him at the time of his death.

Born in Santa Monica, California, Hatch was widely known for his starring role as Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica (1978-79) series and 1978 film, and as Tom Zarek in the revived Battlestar Galactica (2004-09).

On Tuesday, Battlestar writer Ronald D. Moore took to Twitter to express his condolences over the death of the series star. “Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family,” he tweeted.

In 1979, Hatch received a best actor Golden Globe nomination for his leading role in Battlestar Galactica.

Other notable roles include his roles as Stephen Slade on Santa Barbara (1990) and as Silicon Assassin in The Silicon Assassin Project (2012-12).



