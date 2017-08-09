'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Renews Her Vows a Day After Estranged Daughter Blasts Her on Social Media

Tamra Judge is choosing to focus on love.

Despite the recent drama she’s been entangled in, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon and shared an uplifting post as she husband Eddie Judge renewed their vows in Aruba.

“Celebrating love with all the hate that’s going on. My God bless your life because it’s not always easy. But God has a plan.. a big plan,” she captioned a photo of herself and husband Eddie Judge holding hands and kissing while walking on a beach.





The couple, who wed in June 2013, renewed their vows on Eagle Beach in Aruba during the Caribbean’s largest vow renewal ceremony.

“Aruba is simply beautiful,” Judge told PEOPLE. “It meant everything for Eddie and I to be able to ‘renew our I Do’s’ in such a picturesque setting, in the company of our family. Cheers to a lifetime of love and adventure, from the One happy island!”

She also gave a shout-out to three of her supportive RHOC costars: Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin and Kelly Dodd.

“I wanna say thank you to @shannonbeador @oclydia @rhoc_kellyddodd (you know what you did and you all rock),” she wrote, and added the hashtag, “#arubaido.”

Judge, 49, shared the image not long after she blasted RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi on the photo and video-sharing app as a “thirsty wannabe” and an “#obsessedfreak.”





“I usually don’t give this troll any attention because it’s exactly what she wants. But after years of her bashing me and now reaching out to my daughter I must say. Gretchen you are the biggest piece of s— I’ve ever met. Move on with your sad empty childless life and stay out of mine you thirsty wannabe,” Judge wrote about Rossi, 38.

“You are obsessed with my life and I haven’t even seen or spoke to you in 5 years. #MoveOn You have NO IDEA What my family is going through or what the truth is, Nor do you care. It’s just an opportunity for you to get your name in the press. #obsessedfreak,” Judge continued. “Funny you of all people should be talking about morals . You have none!”

Her first social media post was sparked after Rossi responded to Sidney Barney’s (Judge’s eldest daughter) lengthy Facebook post about Judge on Monday, in which she claimed that Judge “was no mother to me.”

In an effort to extend her support, Rossi left a comment on 18-year-old Barney’s post, encouraging her to “stay strong.”

“You have no idea how your brave words are helping so many who have been wronged by your Mother’s manipulation and lies as well….so thank you for being brave enough to speak the truth,” Rossi commented on Barney’s post. “I am so sorry your mother and your family is going through any of this, especially publicly, but continue to stay strong. Your morals and strength are commendable and inspiring.”

But Judge evidently didn’t appreciate Rossi chiming in on the personal family matter: her Instagram attack featured a screenshot of the RHOC alum’s message. (Judge’s Instagram post about Rossi has since been deleted.)

Recently, Judge appeared to be making strides in her relationship with her eldest daughter.

“We’re making progress. Every day is a step forward and we’re just really trying to bring the family back together,” Judge previously told The Daily Dish. “She’s amazing. She’s doing great. She graduated from high school, going off to college, and I’m just really proud of her.”

But their progress appears to have taken a downward turn.

“

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.



