RHOA’s Kenya Moore Pulls Gun on Three Trespassers at Her Home: ‘I Have a Right to Protect Myself’

Kenya Moore pulled a gun on three trespassers who climbed a wall and entered her property over the weekend.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, revealed in two consecutive Instagram posts on Saturday that two men and one woman “climbed over a wall in order to circumvent my security gates” and proceeded to knock on her front door.

“$1000 REWARD if you can identify any of these 3 individuals of criminally trespassed on my property yesterday. These are the first screenshots but my security is pulling the footage from other cameras. They climbed over a wall in order to circumvent my security gates and wall being bricked,” she wrote in her first Instagram post, in which she shared a screenshot of the three trespassers walking side-by-side on her property.

“They were driving a white car. The female was recording on her phone the entire time. They told someone! Turn them in anonymously and if it leads to their arrest you will get $1000 each. It is never ok to violate anyone this way. It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted. #nottoday #receipts #mooremanor,” the post continued.

In the second post, Moore admitted to fans and followers that she pulled her gun on the three trespassers by sharing a screenshot of herself with the weapon in hand.

“I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself. I don’t care if I’m on TV. What if 3 strangers banged on your front door …2 of them being grown men wearing dark clothing knowing they could only get to you by jumping fences or trespassing onto other properties and mine? There are home invasions, robberies, rapist…What if your children or loved ones were threatened this way?” she wrote, and added, “Anyone who is bold enough to commit a crime, endanger themselves and others needs to be punished. Please help me identify these people. $1000 reward email mooremanor2016@gmail.com. #savage #YouDontWantThisWork.”

The Bravo personality also stated in an Instagram video following the scary ordeal that she intends to prosecute the trespassers.

“I’m pissed! 3 people knocked on my door a woman and 2 big grown men. They climbed the fence when they couldn’t get through my security gates,” she wrote. “They got what they came for I stay sitting on ready. if any crazy motherfuckers want to F with me u deserve what’s behind these doors. #myhammersstayready #criminaltrespass #theytriedit.”

A rep for Moore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.