What Does Retirement Mean for Prince Philip?

Buckingham Palace recently announced that Prince Philip will be stepping away from public life.

The palace released a statement: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen.”

“Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen,” the statement added. “Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.”

Following the announcement, British Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute to the prince. “From his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen to his inspirational Duke of Edinburgh Awards and his patronage of hundreds of charities and good causes, his contribution to our United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the wider world will be of huge benefit to us all for years to come,” the statement said.

Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 at Westminster Abbey and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He has been by the queen’s side during her 65-year reign, and they will celebrate 70 years of marriage in November.

He represented the royal family in more than 200 events in 2016. The prince is also a patron of more than 780 organizations and will continue his association with them.

In other entertainment news, the royals are seeking $1.6 million over topless photos of Kate Middleton:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: