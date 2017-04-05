Reminder: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Do Normal Kid Things Sometimes Too

Exes Nick Cannon and Mariah with their kids, Moroccan and Monroe, on the red carpet at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are living the luxe life. Think: red carpets, private planes, summers on a yacht, playdates with Blue Ivy, and, of course, their own candy room. But now and then they have “normal” moments too.

The former America’s Got Talent host, 36, posted an Instagram photo of the pair, who turn 6 later this month, during their very traditional bedtime routine. They are in twin beds reading before hitting the hay. It was I Can Read With My Eyes Shut by Dr. Seuss for Roe; The Berenstain Bears’ Moving Day by Stan and Jan Berenstain for Roc.





While Cannon’s home has a candy room — filled with every goodie imaginable — and a ball pit in the living room, their bedroom is surprisingly modest. There are matching twin beds, dressers, and lamps with simple alphabet artwork, thistle rugs, a lava lamp, and a deflated balloon on the floor.

We can only imagine that just out of the shot are two butlers waiting to fulfill their orders, twin electric Bentleys in which they travel around inside, and maybe someone to throw rose petals on their feet in front of them as they move around the house. (You know we are partially right. These kids are 50 percent Mariah Carey. )

Nick made it seem much more casual, however. “Bedtime Stories with ROC & ROE! Great choices tonight…” he captioned the photo.

While Mariah and Nick’s marriage didn’t work out (their divorce was final in November), they have continuously put on a united front despite moving on to new relationships. (Mariah is in a hot-and-heavy fauxmance with dancer Bryan Tanaka, while Nick recently welcomed a baby named Golden Sagon with an ex.) Just last month, they brought their wee ones to Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards — and they even coordinated their outfits.

While Roc and Roe are certainly cute additions to any red carpet or awards show, photos of them being normal kids are the true money shots.





