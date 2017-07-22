Reese Witherspoon Is the Epitome of Weekend Vibes - See the Pics!

Boat hair, don't care!

Reese Witherspoon has been enjoying some time off with friends, and took to Instagram on Thursday to share a genius beauty trick -- dry your hair in the ocean breeze!

"How I do my hair on vacation," the Big Little Lies actress captioned the funny video of her tousling her hair while riding in a boat. "#NoHairDryerNoProblem"

The 41-year-old actress continued to channel some serious weekend vibes on Friday while visiting a garden.

"Always important to stop and smell the... 🌻🌻🌻 #SummerFun #FlowerPower," she captioned a photo of her smelling a sunflower in a blue sundress.

