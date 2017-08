This mother-daughter duo has their red carpet twinning look down from head to toe… literally. It appears that someone has been getting pointers from mom, as Ava even crosses her legs the same way as Reese. Just look at them at the Home Again premiere. “I do see the resemblance. She’s a beautiful person inside and out,” Witherspoon previously exclaimed to Vanity Fair. “She’s just a good soul. I’m not sure what she thinks. I’m just ‘Mom’ to her. We’re happy to share this wonderful experience. I really have a rich, personal relationship with my daughter. I have a really great career, and it’s nice to be able to share it with my kids.” (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)