Rebel Wilson Wins Defamation Suit Against Magazine Publisher

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has been fighting a protracted legal battle in Australia, and on Thursday, the Aussie native won her defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media, which publishes magazines like Woman’s Day and Australian Women’s Weekly. A six-woman jury unanimously found eight articles published by Bauer defamed Wilson.

In 2015, Bauer Media published articles claiming that the Bridesmaids actress lied about her age, the origins of her first name, and her upbringing in Sydney. The articles also claimed that she lied about being related to Walt Disney — a point she maintains is true.

Wilson blamed the publisher for costing her acting roles in Hollywood after the articles were published.

Following her victory in court, Wilson told reporters: “The reason I’m here is not for damages; it’s to clear my name. I was hoping the jury would do the right thing and send a message to these tabloids. And they’ve done that, so for me it’s over in my mind.”

She also posted a message on Instagram thanking her supporters and said, “I love my job as an actress and as an entertainer, and I look forward to rebuilding my career now that the record has been set straight.”





In other entertainment news, Ariana Grande is becoming an honorary citizen of Manchester:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: