Rebecca Romijn Honors Recently Deceased Mom in International Women’s Day Post

Celebrities shared so many beautiful tributes to moms, daughters, and other important women in their lives on International Women’s Day, but Rebecca Romijn’s was extra special as she recently lost her mom.

The Librarians star, 44, took to Instagram Wednesday to share a personal pic of her mom, Elizabeth. “Remembering the most beautiful, important woman in my life today,” she wrote. “I miss you, Mom. #internationalwomensday.”

A quick search turned up a recent obituary for Elizabeth Kuizenga, the actress and model’s mom. It noted that she passed away “on Christmas morning” after “a valiant struggle with cancer that had lasted over 17 years.” The “superb mother and grandmother,” who was a “renown teacher of English as a second language,” lived in the Bay Area, where Rebecca and her sister, Tamara, grew up.

“Her daughters and grandchildren were her lasting joy, and they adored her,” the obituary read. And like her famous daughter, she was a huge animal lover. “She took in two rescue dogs and fostered a number of cats from time to time.”

Rebecca’s husband, Jerry O’Connell, and twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie, were also mentioned in the sweet tribute.

This appears to be the first social media mention Rebecca has made of her loss — and it received a “like” from O’Connell. A scroll through her feed shows she’s otherwise been busy working on her TNT show. She also made the Hallmark Channel TV movie Love Locks with her husband of nearly a decade.

Our hearts go out to her as she copes with her loss.





