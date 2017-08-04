‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Reacts to Luann D’Agostino’s Divorce

Real Housewives of New York star Luann D’Agostino announced on Thursday that she and her husband, Tom, are divorcing after seven months of marriage.

That’s not entirely surprising news to any fan of the show or to Luann’s fellow cast mates. However, instead of “I told you so” tweets or statements, LuAnn’s co-stars are showing their support for their fellow reality star.

Ramona Singer — who went through her own public divorce in 2014 — responded to Luann’s statement on Twitter.

I am so sad for you …. — Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) August 3, 2017

Singer added to E! News, “My heart breaks for her. Luann went into this wanting to make it work. I’ve never seen her happier.”

Ramona was one the many people who warned Luann not to walk down the aisle. Bethenny Frankel — who informed Luann of Tom’s infidelity last season before the wedding — also tried to get her frenemy to pause before getting married again.

“I really feel badly for her, because she’s been living this totally out loud. I think it’s personal,” Frankel said Wednesday on Watch What Happens Live. “They got married and I decided to stay out of it after that.”

Frankel has yet to comment following official news of the split, but Sonja Morgan — who was friends with benefits with Tom pre-Lu — has also expressed her sadness.

View photos The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ Season 9: From left, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Luann D’Agostino, and Carole Radziwill. (Photo: Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo) More

“I told Luann I’m there for her whether this worked out or not and here I am. Men come and go, and at the end the day, we have our girlfriends, don’t we?” she told E! News. “I wanted it to work out, but I want her to know I’m here for her.”

Dorinda Medley, who set Tom and Luann up and was the only cast member to attend the wedding (she was even a bridesmaid) told Us Weekly she’s sad for her friends.

“It’s always a sad thing when a marriage doesn’t work and I hope everyone respects their privacy during this sad time,” Medley stated. “I wish them both the best.”

Luann has consistently tried to downplay her problems with Tom, pre- and post-marriage. Just last Saturday, she told E! that everything was fine.

“Everybody likes to talk about Tom. It’s unbelievable. Don’t let it be about Tom, but it’s always about Tom! It’s just funny because I never imagined that our relationship would be so magnified,” she exclaimed. “I’m just trying to deal with it and get past that and be happy and people are going to talk. We’re here, we’re traveling, we just got back from Newport — so, that was awesome.”

Perhaps there was another incident at the Regency Hotel while Luann was away this weekend. … Either way, we’re sure we’ll find out more about what happened at the RHONY reunion.

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: