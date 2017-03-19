Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Kim DePaola's Car Involved in Double Murder

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola is reportedly caught in the center of a double murder investigation after two bodies were found in a car owned by her that had been set on fire on Friday, multiple outlets report.

According to TMZ, an Audi belonging to the reality star and reportedly mostly used by her son Chris was discovered badly burned with two charred bodies inside of it in Paterson, New Jersey. (The Paterson Police Department could not be reached for comment.)

Both unidentified victims were shot in the head execution-style, authorities told NBC. One source said the remains were so torched that investigators couldn’t immediately determine the race or sex of the victims, but later learned the victims were both men.

Authorities told NorthJersey.com that they were investigating the crime as a double murder.

“I can’t tell you why we are treating it as a homicide, but we are treating it as a homicide,” police Capt. Richard Reyes said.

Neighbors told NBC that they heard two gunshots ring out before seeing the car go up in flames. Firefighters were forced to cut open the roof of the car in order to pull the bodies out, NBC reports.

TMZ reports that Chris was out of town after a friend dropped him off at the airport in the car, though the friend was not supposed to be driving the vehicle around.

The mother of Aaron Anderson, the 27-year-old who was in possession of the vehicle, says she has not been able to get in contact with her son.

“I’ve been calling him and it’s going to voicemail,” she told NBC. “I would have heard from him.”

“We’re concerned,” his father, Thurston Anderson, told NBC. “We have nothing definite so we wanted to look at the spot. We’re not sure yet. I’m hoping nothing happened.”

TMZ also reports that Chris is extremely concerned after being unable to contact his friend.

No arrests have been made yet. Although a motive for the crime has not determined, investigators are looking into whether drugs were involved, NBC reports.

DePoala addressed fans about the news on Sunday, assuring everyone that she and her son were safe.

“I am humbled by the outpour of love and support during this very difficult time,” DePoala wrote in a Notes screenshot on Instagram. “My son and I are both safe. Our deepest condolences of out to the victims’ families of this truly horrific tragedy.”

