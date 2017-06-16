‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Kenya Moore Is Secretly Married

Surprise! Kenya Moore is officially a real housewife.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star got hitched in St. Lucia last weekend. Moore, 46, is keeping the identity of her husband a secret for now, but he’s a “businessman,” according to People. The TV personality reportedly met him a year ago, and they began dating a few months later.

“I’m just ecstatic,” she tells the magazine. “This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”

Over the past few seasons, Moore has gotten heat from her RHOA co-stars for allegedly having “fake” romantic relationships on the Bravo show to create storylines. However, there is nothing fake about Kenya’s nuptials.

According to People, her wedding was an “intimate beach getaway,” and she was surrounded by family and friends. No word on which co-stars scored an invite, but we’re pretty sure Kim Zolciak wasn’t on the list.

Last week, Kenya shared a picture of a beautiful beach setting, which we can now assume was in St. Lucia.

She also celebrated with some champagne.

Last year, Moore publicly and dramatically split with her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan. The drama played out on the most recent season of RHOA this year.

“It’s painful to watch myself at my age tolerating such foolishness from anyone. I am ashamed,” she wrote in her Bravo blog in March. “I focused so hard on breaking old habits of not running away when things get tough. Yet, this relationship was the exact scenario. I should have run away as fast as humanly possible. If a man is capable of damaging your property, calling you out of your name, threatening you, tells you that you will die unhappy and alone — but in the same breath begs you to stay with him — RUN. I pray that other women take away that reprehensible behavior from a man is never acceptable. There is no excuse for abuse.”

Moore continued, “I am thankful to have moved on from what seems like a lifetime ago. My circle is completely different now. I do not now or will ever have any communication with him. I do not wish harm on anyone and hope that he can move on with his life and leave me completely alone. I don’t. I did. I’m done.”

Hopefully Kenya’s found her happily ever after.





