‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Kenya Moore Receives Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex Matt Jordan

Matt Jordan has been ordered to keep his distance from Kenya Moore.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was granted a temporary protective order against her ex-boyfriend, Jordan, by a Fulton County, Georgia, judge on Thursday.

According to documents obtained by ET, Jordan is ordered to stay 200 yards away from Moore, as well as stop harassing and intimidating the reality star and her immediate family.

In Moore's original petition, she accused Jordan of breaking doors and windows at her home, throwing her personal items and calling her "up to 30 times a day." She also claimed that Jordan told a friend that she was going to "get what she deserves" and that he was going to "get" her.

Moore also requested that Jordan receive appropriate psychiatric help and that she be awarded attorney fees, though the judge has yet to rule on those actions. The next hearing is set for April 14.

ET caught up with Moore in November, when she opened up about letting her relationship drama with Jordan play out for the cameras on the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

"We definitely go through a very turbulent time in our relationship," Moore, 46, revealed. "He's 16 years my junior, so it presents a whole set of problems that I've never encountered before."

"I think that what you'll see is me being in love," she continued, "and having a great man in my life, but the man is a 29-year-old who still has issues with expressing himself in a positive way, fighting fair when you do get into arguments, and just dealing with a woman who's so much more seasoned and experienced than you, and also successful."

