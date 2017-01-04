Ray J References His Kim Kardashian Sex Tape on 'Celebrity Big Brother,' Jonathan Cheban Reacts

Ray J is still using his scandalous connection to Kim Kardashian to his benefit. The musician is one of this year's contestants on Britain's Celebrity Big Brother, and in his intro montage on Tuesday's episode, he got crass when talking about his infamous sex tape.

"You might know me for a lot of things – music, reality TV, oh, and you might also know me for my d**k," he declared, giggling. "People wanna know about the sex tape with me and Kim Kardashian. Order it, put some money in my pocket… Y'all still j**king off to the sex tape? Enjoy!"

Ray J then walked out wearing bright red pants and a Union Jack shirt, while his song "Hit It First" played in the background. The 2013 track was a direct reference to Kardashian and her famous romances, including her current marriage to Kanye West.

Though Kardashian hasn't responded to her ex's new stint on CBB, her bestie, Jonathan Cheban, didn't hide his distaste for the reality show's latest star.

What a loser #CBB (you know who I'm talking about)..see you soon London — Jonathan Cheban (@JonathanCheban) January 3, 2017

"What a loser #CBB (you know who I'm talking about).. see you soon London," he tweeted , later adding, "I'm still trying to figure out who the all stars are? #cbb #CBBUK."

I'm still trying to figure out who the all stars are? #cbb #CBBUK — Jonathan Cheban (@JonathanCheban) January 3, 2017

Cheban appeared on the show last year for one week before leaving the house due to anxiety. It's unclear whether his upcoming trip to London is related to an appearance on CBB, but given his connection to Ray J it would make for interesting TV.

See you soon London✈️ pic.twitter.com/pa9LArUvII — Jonathan Cheban (@JonathanCheban) January 3, 2017

Kardashian, meanwhile, remains focused on her family. The mother of two returned to social media to post new photos and videos of her two children, North and Saint, on Tuesday, marking her first posts since her traumatic Paris robbery in October 2016.

