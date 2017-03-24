Rarely Seen Photos of Donald Trump’s Children That’ll Make You LOL

Sophie Ludel
Yahoo Celebrity

The Trump brood has been everywhere. We are constantly seeing photos of them on ski trips and in Washington, D.C. But before they became a major fixture in Washington, their childhood was well-documented in photos.

There was that time a young Ivanka went to a restaurant opening rocking a Canadian tuxedo and a mouth full of braces:

Or when Ivanka and her brother Eric went to a wedding with their grandmother:

Eric was also once spotted heading home from school while carrying his pet hamster:

Oh, and there was the time that Donald Trump Jr. posed with his then girlfriend on two large pumpkins:

Tiffany Trump once went to a baseball game with her dad:

And of course we can’t forget Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, and the time he walked around New York City with his mom, Melania, while carrying a stuffed animal:

Boy, have the Trump kids created some great memories!

