Rapper Prodigy Choked to Death, Coroner Rules: Report

The rapper Prodigy, half of the hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, died from accidental choking, according to a report from TMZ.

The site previously reported Prodigy choked on an egg while in the hospital for treatment for sickle cell anemia. The rapper died on June 20 at the age of 42.

“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary N.Y. rap duo Mobb Deep,” a Mobb Deep representative said at the time of his passing.

“Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis,” the statement added. “As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth.”

Prodigy was born Albert Johnson in Hempstead, N.Y. on Nov. 2, 1974 to Fatima Johnson, who was a member of R&B group the Crystals. He formed Mobb Deep with Havoc in the early ’90s and the group released their debut, Juvenile Hell, in 1993. They achieved widespread acclaim with their second album, The Infamous, which is regarded as among the most seminal albums to emerge from the ’90s East Coast hip-hop scene.

A funeral service for Prodigy was held on June 29 at Frank E. Campbell Chapel in New York City with Havoc, LL Cool J, Ice T, 50 Cent, Questlove, Remy Ma and Fat Joe were among those in attendance.